Craneswater R on top

Craneswater R knocked Leigh Park off the top of the Portsmouth Billiards League table with an emphatic 6-1 win at Highland Road, writes Graham Simper.

It was one-way traffic as the fixtures resumed after the mid-season break.

Andy White gave the Southsea side a good start – thrashing Pete Ferguson by three figures – before Harry Yard sqeezed a 150-147 win over Bill Parsons.

And it only got worse for Leigh Park as Chris Davies and Andy Carter beat Richard Burnett and Steve Scott 150-111 respectively.

Skipper Richie Burnett Jnr stopped the rot – hammering Arthur Newland despite his mid-season handicap hike.

Liam Melia then cruised to victory over Danny Lumsden to complete the triumph.

Craneswater A were also comfortable winners – returning a handy 5-2 scoreline at Cowplain.

James Curtis and Roy Steere were the best home performers as the champions dictated the match at London Road. Rob Kirby and Colin Rowe enjoyed their visit with easy wins over Dave Pitman and Richard Williams.

Andy Boulton hit a 52 to beat Will Garrett but Chris Bishop had to scrap for a narrow win over Gary Curtis.

Waterlooville B won the first and last games – through Rob Derry and Jamie Wilson – before losing 5-2 to Portchester.

The Castle gang won the rest as Jason Tame, Darren Inch, Neil Turp and Matt James ruled the roost.

The latter beat novice Dan Harvest but the youngster is bound to improve.

Copnor C got the better of Copnor B – nicking a 4-3 win. Two big victories by Tony Simmons and Steve Lawrence (40) secured the bonus point.

Derek Foster (45), Stacey Wearn and John Wyatt kept it close.

Copnor A were also pipped by the aggregate point by Waterlooville A.

Nigel Ward opened up with three 40-plus visits before Mark Tillison levelled with a win over Terry Hickley.

Heath Smith made it 2-1 but Kev Harding got the better of Steve Hughes for 2-2.

Mick Hall beat Cliff Robbins to give the city side an advantage but it was rubbed out by Lee Paice, who also made sure of the extra point.

Waterlooville A moved into the semi-finals of the Presidents Cup with a whitewash against Cowplain.

Emma Bonney and Nigel Ward ammassed ten breaks of 30 and 40 in the demolition. Robbins and Paice were also in fine form.