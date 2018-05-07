Amla century not enough as determined Hampshire are beaten

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE were eventually defeated by Nottinghamshire despite some brave resistance on the final day.

The hosts consolidated their position at the top of the County Championship first division table.

It was a margin of 203 runs in the end at Trent Bridge.

Set an unlikely 469, James Vince’s side survived until midway through the final session before being bowled out for 265, leaving Notts to celebrate a 22-point success.

Hashim Amla, made 112, before being last out, one of three victims for Jake Ball, who took three for 64.

Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney each returned figures of three for 57.

Resuming on 111 for three, Hampshire lost a wicket in the first over of the day, with nightwatchman Chris Wood losing his off pole to Ball for his overnight 13.

But Amla continued on and batted for five hours.

Riley Rossouw, Lewis McManus and Kyle Abbott all batted for over an hour.

They dug in alongside Amla in a brave attempt to save the game.

Dawson then returned to the middle but only added two more runs to his earlier six before being pinned in front by Gurney, who also dismissed Brad Wheal.

Amla’s 100, the 51st of his first class career, came from 179 deliveries and was achieved with an exquisite straight drive off Ball, his 13th boundary.

Having faced a total of 203 deliveries, with 15 fours, the former ICC number one Test batsman eventually departed, pulling at Ball and ballooning an easy catch to Ross Taylor in the covers.

Nottinghamshire’s victory moves them 19 points clear at the top of the table, ahead of their home fixture next weekend against Lancashire.

Hampshire’s second defeat of the campaign delivered only four bonus points and they will be looking for a return to better times when they make the trip to Taunton to face Somerset in their next match.