Bad day at the office for Fareham & Crofton

Fareham & Crofton's Hampshire League division one unbeaten record ended with a 270-run defeat at Parley.

Chasing a target of 310 for nine Tom Kent's side were bowled out for just 40 runs.

Club chairman Charlie Stubbs insists that it will be a one-off.

He said: ‘Every team has a bad day at the office now and again and this was ours.

‘We just have to make sue that we are back on it against Ropley in our next game.'

There was still no respite for United Services Portsmouth captain Matt Easton as his side remain without a win.

They suffered another batting collapse in their eight-wicket defeat at Shrewton.

Services were bowled out for a miserly 86 runs allowing their hosts to cruise home for the loss of just two wickets.

Bishop’s Waltham put up a good fight in their two-wicket defeat at Ropley.

Harry McGhee (114) struck a splendid century and was ably supported by Ross Bullard (66) in a total of 248 for nine.

Harry Barrett (three for 26) grabbed three wickets but couldn't prevent the home side squeezing home.

Unbeaten league leaders Bedhampton Mariners again showed their pedigree with a six-wicket win at Old Basing in division two.

Captain Alex Whitfield was pleased with another good all-round team performance.

Whitfield added: 'It was a good win against a team who had only lost once before this season.

‘They batted first on flat pitch after winning the toss but we bundled them out for 168 runs.

‘Ali Gardner took four wickets but we bowled well as a unit keeping it in tight areas.'

Adam Joy, playing only his second game since joining also bowled well taking three for 22 in nine overs.

Harry Hovey grabbed a pair of wickets and followed it up with a magnificent century (111).

Whitfield added: 'Harry went off like a train and killed the game off in the first five overs.

Locks Heath picked up a good 36-run home win against Bramshaw.