Bond wary of talented Purbrook team

WILL BOND expects Hambledon’s new found confidence to be fully tested in their Southern League derby against Purbrook at The Ridge.

Hambledon have picked up in recent matches.

Since losing their opening game of the campaign they have bounced back with two convincing wins.

They followed up their seven wicket win at Lymington II by trouncing Havant seconds by eight wickets.

Bond believes his team might have their work cut out against the young guns of Purbrook in the division three contest.

He said: ‘We haven’t played Purbrook for a while but we know they have some good cricketers in their side.

‘Josh McCoy has gone to them from Havant and we know what he can do.

‘This will certainly be a good test for us after our two wins.

‘We can take a number of positives from the games we have played so far.

‘In all three we have bowled and fielded well.

‘Experienced spinner Ian Turner is our top wicket taker with nine.

‘The whole bowling unit has done well with Aussie overseas player Sam Beagley and Rhidian Chapman opening up for us.

‘Sam has adapted to the English conditions well without having much joy in the wickets column.

‘Rhidian has done what he has been doing consistently for about 10 years now.

‘He is accurate and swings the ball taking early wickets for us.

‘It should be a good contest between our opening bowlers and Purbrook’s top-order batsmen.’

The home side are without opening batsman George Marshall.

Purbrook kick-started their season with a three-run win against Lymington II after the weather disrupted their opening two games.

McCoy, who was released by Hampshire last season is happy to be back captaining the club.

‘I didn’t enjoy last season and so have come back to Purbrook to try and rekindle my love for the game.

‘Having not played the first two weeks we are a little bit behind other teams.

‘On paper I believe we have what we need to launch a bid for promotion.

‘That is what I want. We have a well-balanced young side.

‘There is a lot of energy in the team and few dull moments during a game.

‘The way we stuck at it to beat Lymington II was pleasing.

‘When it looked as though we might lose it the players never gave up.

‘They stuck at it and were rewarded with the win.

‘The prospects are exciting and everyone is capable of contributing.’

McCoy has an unchanged starting line-up.

HAMBLEDON: Will Bond, Simon Barnard, Indy Chakrabarti, Alex Willoughby, Henry Glanfield, Rory Morris, Will Hardman, George Harding, Ian Turner, Sam Beagley, Rhidian Chapman

PURBROOK: James Holder, Clark Harding, Sean Figgins, Josh McCoy, Oliver Runswick, Brad Mengham, Martin Lee, alex Cox, Josh Young, Aaron Dean, James Gurney