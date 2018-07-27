Burridge will get back to basics against Hampshire Academy

Have your say

Burridge need to do the basics right against Hampshire Academy in the Southern League premier division at the Ageas Bowl Nursery Ground.

Both teams are looking to bounce back to winning ways after defeats dented their title ambitions.

They are currently third and fourth in the league table.

For Burridge it was a case of missed opportunities as they lost to St Cross Symondians.

That defeat was a major kick in the teeth.

Especially because some of what happened during the game could have been avoided if Burridge had managed to do the things they had been doing through the season.

Instead they paid the price for a few mistakes.

Hampshire batsman Jimmy Adams scored a century against them but only after he had been dropped early in his innings.

A number of dropped catches also left Burridge skipper Rick Ankers frustrated.

He said: ‘You can't afford to give quality players chances and expect to win matches.

‘We have to make sure that we get back to basics.

‘On one of the best wickets around we have to be disciplined with ourselves.

‘It will be important to bowl tight lines and hold our catches.

‘When batting if you occupy the crease runs will come.

‘Whatever happens the key to winning will be getting runs on the board whether batting first or chasing.’

Burridge also have young bowler Ollie Southon who plays alongside the academy boys during the week.

In the first game earlier in the season Southon blew the Academy batsmen away.

Ankers is hoping for a repeat performance from their young prospect.

He added: ‘Ollie is gathering pace all the time.’

Third-placed Burridge believe the title-race is still wide open and they remain in with a good chance.

They certainly won’t be letting their rivals have an easy ride.

Ankers said: ‘We have to keep squeezing at the top and to do that need to continue churning out the wins.

‘All we can do is look after what we have to do.'

Havant will expect to come away winners from their contest at New Milton.

The home side have lost all 10 games so far and are marooned at the bottom of the league.

The visitors should be too strong but must not take it for granted.