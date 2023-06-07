Julian Atkins scored a century for Havant 3rds in their Hampshire Cricket League Division Five South East victory over Railway Triangle. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Julian Atkins struck his maiden century in what was his 135th league game, according to the Play Cricket website.

Opening the innings, he hit 114 in Havant’s 292-2 total in 40 overs.

That beat his previous league best of 88, while playing for Havant 2nds in a HL County top flight game against Ropley four years ago, though he did hit 95 in a friendly against Stansted Park in August 2021.

Atkins put on 148 for the first wicket with Simon Loat (71) and 108 for the second with teenager Harrison Barnard (86 not out) after Havant elected to bat.

Barnard was another to record a career best – beating the 70 he scored for Havant’s under-17s last year against Compton & Chandler’s Ford under-17s.

Railway were then all out for 97 in 29.5 overs, despite reaching 38 without loss at one stage. Noel Baiju (4-28) and Henry Pelling-Smith (3-7 from eight overs) did much of the damage.

Hambledon 3rds, like leaders Challengers Gosport, have won their opening four matches, the latest a six-wicket home success against Wickham.

The visitors were grateful to opener Peter Gwynn’s 70 as they were all out for 123 in 37.2 overs after choosing to bat. Harry Graham grabbed four wickets in the lower middle order.

Hambledon knocked off the runs in 24.5 overs thanks largely to Lewis Leclerq’s 42 off 43 balls and wicket-keeper David Mann, who retired not out on 39.

Froxfield are still unbeaten after contesting a dramatic tied game at Clanfield.

The away side recovered from 7-3 and 83-6 to reach 164 all out in 36.4 overs, with Jake Southam blasting 71 from just 51 deliveries at No 6. Nick Sawyer claimed 3-14 from eight overs with the new ball.

Clanfield ended their reply on 164-8 after Kuthubudeen Abdul Malikoo (20) was run out by Gavin Griffiths off the final ball. Thomas Wright earlier made 71, while Sam Barnett bagged 2-23.

Rowner have also won three out of four following their 33-run success in a high-scoring contest at neighbours Gosport Borough 3rds.

Desron Spring made 120 and wicket-keeper scored 54 as Rowner racked up 256-8 from their 40 overs after opting to take first knock. Nathan Titchener snapped up 3-41.

Borough captain Robert Wood (48) and Brad Ivey (35) put on 88 for the first wicket in reply, but the hosts eventually came up short on 223-7. Matt Stancliffe took 3-40.

Spring, who scored three centuries for Rowner in 2022, was playing only his second league game of the current campaign.

Solent Rangers 2nds have won two of their three games to have beaten the weather, the latest of which was a 158-run triumph at home to Purbrook 2nds.

Rangers posted 231-9 after being asked to bat, with Eldhose Arekkal (48) and Vinil Paul (43) the main contributors. Fourth-change bowler Harrison Branch picked up 3-27.

There were only seven boundaries off the bat as Purbrook crawled to 73 all out in 33.5 overs in reply. Rijo Raju helped himself to 4-20, while Jomy Mathew claimed 3-9 and Paul 2-6 from six overs.

Portsmouth Community chalked up their second victory of the campaign, winning by 33 runs at Sussex outfit Compton.

After none of the top five had scored more than 14, Dave Going’s 82 at No 6 helped steer Community to 208 all out in 39 overs.

They then reduced their hosts to 6-3 and 63-7 before bowling them out for 175 in 36.4 overs. The new-ball pair of Kalim Shiraz (4-33) and Ninad Gokhale (3-29) took seven of the wickets between them.

Petersfield 2nds prevailed by six wickets away to Fareham & Crofton 3rds, meaning both teams have won two and lost two.

Half-centuries from Robbie Barnwell (52) and Adrian Chesney (51) helped Fareham total 214-8 batting first. Richard Stephens bagged 3-39 for the visitors.

Petersfield fell to 26-2 in reply, but a third-wicket partnership of 150 between captain Steve Gibson (65 not out) and wicket-keeper James Longland (87) swung the game in their favour and they got home with 14 balls to spare.

Kerala 3rds and Hayling Island 2nds have also both won two and lost two after the encounter between the two ended in an 84-run success for hosts Kerala.

They mustered 180-9 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat, thanks in no small part to Zacharia Alexander’s 62. Roland Barnard and Harry Younghusband claimed three wickets apiece.