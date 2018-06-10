Dale Steyn looks to positives as Hampshire struggle

Have your say

Hampshire have been asked to follow-on after Surrey took command of their County Championship division one clash at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

The hosts were bowled out for 135 in reply to their rivals’ first-innings total of 368.

That put James Vince & Co 233 runs adrift at the midway point in the four-day match.

Dale Steyn, who is making his first-class debut for Hampshire in the fixture, knows the hosts are under the pump.

But he believes the situation presents a great opportunity for one of the home batsmen to stand up and be counted.

And the South Africa fast bowler reckons if his new side can get ahead, a final-day chase for Surrey will not be plain sailing.

Steyn said: ‘The wicket was really slow on Saturday but on Sunday it was a lot better.

‘And strangely, when the sun was out there was a lot more swing.

‘They executed their lines and lengths beautifully against a swinging ball.

‘Unfortunately with the bat we are staring down it right now.

‘It is a good opportunity for somebody on day three as it is a good wicket.

‘They have given us a chance here, this wicket is going to get worse to bat on and if we get ourselves 150 runs ahead then we will give ourselves something to bowl at on day four.’

Surrey added 152 to their their overnight total of 216 for three.

After Rory Burns had cruised to 151, West Indian quick bowler Fidel Edwards polished off the Surrey tail to return figures of five for 93.

Steyn picked up his maiden first-class wicket for Hampshire when he had Sam Curran caught by Jimmy Adams at second slip.

He then trapped Jade Dernbach leg before wicket to finish with two for 91.

Steyn added: ‘The body is feeling good. I got through 26 overs which is good.

‘You obviously want more wickets but you can’t judge yourself too much.

‘I haven’t played since January and there is some ring rust at the moment.’

