Dale Steyn shines on the opening day for Hampshire against Yorkshire 

DALE STEYN took four wickets on his County Championship division one debut for Hampshire against Yorkshire at the Ageas Bowl.

The South African fast bowler (four for 48 ) dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (nought), Gary Ballance (109), Harry Brook (79) and Jonathan Tattersall (32) as the visitors finished the opening day of the day-night clash o n 315 for seven at stumps.

Fidel Edwards (two for 92) and Gareth Berg (one for 51) also chipped in w ith the ball.

Just two days after defeating the White Rose to reach the Royal London One-Day Cup final, Hampshire lost the toss and were forced to field.

James Vince’s troops made a dream start, though, with Edwards trapping Alex Lees lbw for a third-ball duck.

Things got better for the hosts when Steyn bowled Pujara without scoring before Adam Lyth (21) nicked one to keeper Tom Alsop off Berg.

However, Ballance and Brook steadied the ship for Yorkshire.

Both settled down well and the runs began to flow.

The pair both passed 50 before Steyn eventually curtailed the 143-run partnership by dismissing Brooks lbw.

England international Ballance wasn’t affected, however, and he reached his century.

He was sent back to the pavilion shortly into the third session, though, when he was caught by Sam Northeast off Steyn for 109.

And Hampshire’s overseas player grabbed his fourth scalp when Tattersall edged a Stey n delivery to loanee Ollie Rayner.

Vince’s side made another breakthrough when Edwards bowled Jack Leaning (39).

But Tim Bresnan (33 not out) and captain Steven Patterson (18 not out) ensured Yorkshire lost no more wickets.