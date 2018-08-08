Familiar face inflicts more misery on Hampshire

Johann Myburgh started his long farewell from professional cricket by thumping an unbeaten 54 to keep Somerset top of the South Group of the Vitality Blast.

Opening batsman Myburgh, who began his county career at Hampshire, announced he would retire from the sport at the end of the season earlier this week.

And the decision to quit might have been made prematurely as he clinically smashed the ball around the Ageas Bowl to chase down 129 with six wickets in hand.

Hampshire had toiled to an unconvincing total but where the hosts had struggled, Myburgh appeared to find the going much easier as he stroked boundaries at will.

He added 32 for the first wicket with Steven Davies, who was brilliantly caught in the covers by a diving Liam Dawson.

Myburgh was unfazed by the loss of partner as he got his head down and kept the run rate ticking at just above the six and over needed.

Peter Trego was deceived by a Mujeeb Ur Rahman variation, as he played on, and James Hildreth hit straight up in the air to be caught keeper Tom Alsop, but Myburgh remained comfortable.

Myburgh moved to his 11th format fifty and although Liam Dawson had Corey Anderson lbw, eased Somerset to a six wicket victory with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, Lewis Gregory won the toss and elected to bowl on the same wicket that Southern Vipers had posted 159 earlier in the day – a quickish wicket, which slowed throughout the two games, albeit with steady bounce.

Hampshire never got to grips with the pitch though, despite James Vince firmly cutting Max Waller through point first ball and Rilee Rossouw dispatching a six over cow corner.

That was as good as it got for the hosts as the wickets fell with regularity, with the runs failing to arrive.

Rossouw started the slump when he dragged a full ball to mid-wicket, before Jerome Taylor found Vince’s leading edge, with Tom Abell completing the snaffle at backward-point.

Hampshire were left 45 for two at the end of the powerplay and quickly lost Tom Alsop skying to mid-wicket and Liam Dawson offering up a simple catch at point.

Sam Northeast attempted to anchor an end – scoring 30 off 36 balls – but nobody else could build around him.

The former Kent batsman eventually fell off a top edge, which James Hildreth easily caught at short fine leg, before Joe Weatherly was bowled.

Hampshire didn’t manage to strike a boundary between the eighth and fifteenth over which summed up their misery.

Taylor then celebrated up the pick of the figures, three for 39, as Chris Wood holed out to long on and Gareth Berg was bowled.

Dale Steyn rounded out the innings by striking a boundary and getting dropped on the square leg boundary by Overton, as Hampshire posted a meagre 129 for eight.