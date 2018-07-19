Fareham & Crofton need return to normal batting service

Have your say

Fareham & Crofton face a Hampshire League division one summit meeting against leaders Hythe & Dibden at Bath Lane Recreation Ground on Saturday.

It promises to be an entertaining tussle with both teams looking to bounce back to winning ways.

The second-placed hosts also have the incentive of knowing a win could see them leapfrog their rivals back to the top.

Home captain Tom Kent has tasked his team to make amends for their heavy defeat at Hursley Park.

He said: 'This is a chance to make up for our last game when things didn't go as well as we would have liked.

'Our strength this season has been in our batting but in both games lost it is an area where we have fallen below our usual standards.

'For much of this season we have been confident batting first, setting a total and then defending it.

'In previous seasons we were more comfortable chasing targets down.

'I am looking for our normal batting service to resume.

'This should be a good contest between the top two sides.

'I am expecting a high standard with both teams needing to win.

'We are still a fairly young side and this sort of game will be a good experience for us.

'Our aim is to win as many of our remaining games as we can to stay as high up the table as possible.'

The home side are still without Dan Reader who injured a thumb in training and his bowling will be missed.

Kent, however, is able to field his regular openers Sam Stoddart and James Heiniger.

Both have been in good form this summer and more often than not provided a solid start.

On the bowling front the hosts are hoping for another match-winning performance from Ben White.

White opens the bowling and then returns to provide an effective brand of death bowling.

His work has been noted by the skipper.

The performances have helped the team to wrap up some wins with those crucial wickets at the end of the match.

Kent added: 'A number of times this season Ben has come back into the attack and cleaned up the opposition tail.’