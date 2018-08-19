Fidel’s fire puts Hampshire on front foot

Have your say

Fidel Edwards delivered a blistering spell to put Hampshire on the front foot in their County Championship division one clash with Nottinghamshire at the Ageas Bowl.

The ex-West Indies quick bowler took three for nine in a six-over burst as the visitors reached 39 for four at stumps on day one.

That was in reply to Hampshire’s 277 all out, which owed much to a 133-run eighth-wicket stand by Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott.

Dawson was eventually bowled by Nottinghamshire spinner Matt Carter (three for 34) for a 108-ball 72.

Abbott finished unbeaten on 60 from 113 deliveries.

Earlier, Hampshire skipper James Vince had struck 74 but ducks for Sam Northeast, Tom Alsop and Gareth Berg had left the hosts under pressure on 137 for seven.

Dawson said: ‘This wicket is tough for the batters in the first 30 to 40 overs.

‘And that shows with the amount of wickets that have fallen already in this game.

‘Kyle and I then looked to counter-attack a little bit.

‘We put away the bad balls and tried to put the pressure back on their bowlers.

‘We managed to get a score and then take four wickets.

‘It is never a nice time for them to have to bat and we took advantage of that. Our bowlers came out and did a very good job, especially Fidel.’

Nottinghamshire asked Hampshire to bat – following an uncontested toss.

Having seen play delayed by 45 minutes, Mark Footitt then found the outside of Joe Weatherley’s bat.

However, the visitors did not make real inroads until after lunch. Steven Mullaney bowled Jimmy Adams for 22 and then repeated the trick to dismiss Northeast and Alsop as Hampshire slumped from 58 for one to 62 for four.

Vince dragged his side clear of immediate danger with a 96-ball knock which included 11 fours. But a second collapse – sparked by the exit of Rilee Rossouw for 13 and including Vince – saw them lose three wickets without adding to the total. Enter Dawson and Abbott who fought back superbly.

Nottinghamshire had 15 overs to negotiate before the close.

Edwards had Kraigg Brathwaite well caught by Adams at second slip in the eighth.

Chris Nash then edged Berg behind before Edwards castled Jake Libby and Matt Milnes.