Gosport can’t let relegation happen

Lee Harrop insists Gosport Borough have what it takes to avoid relegation as they visit fellow Southern League division three strugglers Fawley.

Borough have dropped into the danger-zone following a catalogue of batting disasters.

The vice-captain knows time is running out but is backing his side to turn things around.

He said: ‘This is a must-win game for us at Fawley.

‘All we need is a bit more belief.

‘We have to ask ourselves how badly we want to stay in this league.

‘If we do then we have to knuckle down, get on with it and do the business.

‘I have experienced relegation before and it is a horrible feeling.

‘This is our fourth year back in the Southern League and it has been hard earned.

‘Getting out of the Hampshire League is never easy so we don't want to go back there.

‘We just can't let that happen.

‘It is up to us to get the results we need.’

The latest defeat against Bashley (Rydal) again showed the frailty of Borough's batting.

After winning the toss the Gosport team backed themselves to set a winning target on a far from easy wicket.

With four spinners in the side they felt a target of 160 plus would be good enough.

Once again though their brittle batting proved their downfall and they were bowled out for 111 runs.

Then it all went wrong as for once the bowlers also found it very tough to put any sort of stress on.

Bashley made it look easy.

‘We served up too many full tosses and long hops,' added Harrop.

Just 24 hours later however they nearly were able to get a big win in the T20.

That performance to nearly beat Sparsholt who on top form gives Harrop hope his team can turn their fortunes around quickly in the league.

He added: ‘We showed we can bat and must produce the same application in our league games. Maybe we will switch our batting order around to take a bit of pressure off some individuals.

'We want the results now and don't want to be leaving it to the final game.'

Borough are boosted by the return of Craig Stares.

They know what they have to do and are focused on the job ahead.