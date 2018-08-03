Hambledon need boost after recent troubles

Have your say

Will Bond is calling for Hambledon to end their run of defeats when they host Portsmouth & Southsea in Southern League division three.

Hambledon need to avoid a fifth successive defeat if they are to prevent sliding further down the league.

At one stage the home side were looking likely candidates to challenge for promotion.

Four wins from their opening five games fuelled expectations but in the last month those ambitions have melted away

Both teams still need wins to make their positions safe.

Bond accepts it is an important game.

He said: ‘We are under no illusions that we still need to win a few games to stay in the league.

‘Despite losing recent games we have remained competitive.

‘’In our last game we had our opponents in trouble at 80 for six but allowed them to get too many runs.

‘It is frustrating after having a good first half to the campaign.

‘The fact we have beaten most of the teams we have to play once this season gives me hope that we can start winning again.

‘Plenty of our remaining games are winnable.’

Portsmouth & Southsea captain Keiron Dunstan hopes to capitalise on their excellent away form.

He said: ‘Hambledon beat us at our place early in the season.

‘Then again most teams have beaten us at home.

‘However we are a different team away from home.

‘We still need one more win to guarantee our safety.’

Dunstan has a target for wins he hopes his team can achieve this season.

They will have to make sure they show some good form.

If they can build on their win last time out it will keep them in a good place in the league with plenty to build on.

‘Hambledon are going through a poor time at the moment and are also in danger of getting dragged into the relegation fight,’ added Dunstan.

‘After getting our first home win last weekend we are in a confident frame of mind.

‘If we can win three of our last five games then we can achieve a comfortable mid-table finish.

‘We would be happy with that in our first year back in the Southern League. It would give us a base.’