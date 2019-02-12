Former South Africa bowler Alfonso Thomas and ex-Hampshire captain Jimmy Adams have been added to coaching set up at the Ageas Bowl.

Thomas, who enjoyed a 17-year career on the domestic county circuit – including eight years with Somerset – joins the club as an assistant coach and will work closely with the squad’s bowlers.

Adams, who amassed more than 20,000 runs in a career spanning 16 years and 491 matches for Hampshire before his retirement in 2018, has taken up a coaching role with the club’s second XI.

Both roles will allow current head of player development, Charlie Freeston, to work solely with the Hampshire Academy.

The duo join first-team manager Adrian Birrell as part of a new coaching set-up and will lead the

club’s pre-season preparations ahead of the commencement of the 2019 campaign in April.

Thomas, who has held previous coaching roles at Kent, Surrey, Khulna Titans and West Indies, said: ‘I’m very excited to be joining such a successful club and talented group of players.

‘I’m really looking forward to getting to know the guys and joining up with Adi, Jimmy and Giles (White) during pre-season and can’t wait to get started ahead of the new season.’

Adams said: ‘I shared some great experiences here at Hampshire during my playing career and I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue contributing in a coaching capacity alongside Adi, Alfonso and the rest of the group.’