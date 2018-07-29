Bedhampton Mariners have promotion within grasp

Have your say

Bedhampton took another big step towards the Hampshire League division two title with a four-wicket win against Basingstoke & North Hants III at Bidbury Mead.

The unbeaten hosts completed the victory without four key players – as the Hovey family were away for a wedding.

Craig Stainton was pleased with the strength in depth displayed in the circumstances.

‘One of our goals at the start of the season was to show we could bring players up from the second team,’ said the Mariners manager.

‘If we win our next game – at Odiham – then that will make sure of promotion.

‘After that we will think about winning the title and then about trying to complete the season unbeaten.

‘We believe we are prepared and ready to move up to the next level.’

Chasing a target of 177, Bedhampton found themselves staring a first defeat in the face as they slumped to 30 for four.

The situation was rescued by a combination of youth and experience.

Sam Robinson, 19, hit 70, while former skipper Dan Clark weighed in with 49 not out.

And their 112-run partnership proved to be a match-winner.

Hayling Island gave their survival chances a boost with a confident 60-run home win against Locks Heath.

Rob Cordell still feels the odds are stacked against them, though.

‘We need to win at least two more games and hope others around us slip up,’' said the Hayling skipper.

‘At least we are heading in the right direction and will keep trying.’

Mike Hallett (92) top-scored as Hayling were bowled out for 219.

Locks Heath were never in the hunt, though, with Hallett (three for 22) and Cordell (four for 28) making sure wickets fell on a regular basis.

In division one, Fareham & Crofton claimed a five-wicket success at Longparish.

Winless United Services lost by 60 runs against Bishops Waltham.

James Swaine hit 101 not out for unbeaten division three south leaders Emsworth in an eight-wicket triumph at Shanklin.

Swaine and Mike Norris (41) put on 105 for the first wicket.