Dan’s the man as Fareham & Crofton kick on

Have your say

Dan Reader produced a match-winning bowling performance to keep unbeaten Fareham & Crofton at the top of Hampshire League division one.

He took six for 20 in his 10 overs to inspire a 75-run success at Hook & Newnham Basics II on Saturday.

Harry Robbins starred with the bat for Bedhampton. Picture: Neil Marshall (180602-0130)

Batting first, Fareham & Crofton closed on 257 for seven.

James Heiniger (66), skipper Tom Kent (38) and Luke Cornish (48 not out) all featured prominently.

The hosts then had no answer to Reader as Fareham & Crofton stormed to a sixth successive win.

At the other end of the table, bottom side United Services slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat and remain without a win.

Once again poor batting proved their downfall as they were bowled out for 152 in an eight-wicket loss to Ropley at Burnaby Road.

Bishop’s Waltham also remain in trouble following a seven-wicket home defeat to Parley.

The hosts posted 206 for eight which was easily overhauled by the visitors.

Bedhampton remain at the summit of division two following a 36-run win over Sway at Bidbury Mead.

The unbeaten hosts racked up 234 for nine with Harry Robbins (82) and 15-year-old Joe Hovey (30) starring.

Sway eased to 70 for one in reply but the introduction of Sam Robinson to the attack turned the game.

The medium pacer took five for 26 to swing it back in favour of the Mariners.

‘It was a well-deserved win in the end,’ said Mariners manager Craig Stainton.

‘We moved Harry, who has joined us from Portchester, up the order and it paid dividends.

‘He delivered with a fine innings at a time when the conditions were at their worst.

‘His innings was characterised by his ability to leave the ball well and attack the bad deliveries.’

Hayling Island suffered a nine-wicket defeat at Ventnor II – despite posting 246 for eight.

Division four south leaders Emsworth maintained their unbeaten start with a thumping 191-run win at Suttoners.