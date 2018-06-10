Easton fears for United Services

Have your say

Matt Easton admitted these are tough times for United Services after a thumping 154-run defeat at Parley on Saturday.

Services are in danger of being marooned at the bottom of Hampshire League division one after starting the campaign with four successive defeats.

‘Things are not easy at the moment,’ said skipper Easton.

‘Our bowlers have done pretty well but our batting has let us down.

‘We need to sort it out otherwise it is going to be a long summer.

‘Unavailability hasn’t helped but we can’t offer that as an excuse.

‘We need to knuckle down and play the longer game.’

Parley were bowled out for 243 – although Easton felt his side could have done better.

‘We should have bowled them out for less but got a bit sloppy towards the end,’ he said.

Services’ batting woes were then exposed as they crumbled to 89 all out.

Fareham & Crofton overcame a disastrous start to beat Easton & Martyr Worthy by 38 runs at Bath Lane.

The unbeaten leaders lost two wickets with just one run on the board.

Fortunately, opener James Heiniger (68) and the middle order came to their rescue.

Dan Wimble (44) and James Headen (42) helped complete the recovery as Fareham finished on 241 for eight.

Opening bowler Wimble, 17, then produced an excellent spell with the new ball to grab three wickets.

Morgan Frost and Headen also took important wickets in the latter stages to give Tom Kent’s side a fifth successive win.

Bishop’s Waltham celebrated their first win with a four-wicket success at Hook & Newnham Basics II.

Unbeaten Bedhampton lead the way in division two following a 38-run success at Locks Heath.

Struggling Hayling Island endured a 101-run reverse at South Wilts III.

Emsworth remain top of division three south after chasing down a target of 195 against Cadnam.

In division four south, Railway Triangle beat Bedhampton II by 23 runs.