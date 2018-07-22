Emsworth gearing up for thrilling Hampshire League

Have your say

Emsworth maintained their Hampshire League division three south title challenge with a five-wicket win over Langley Manor II at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The ambitious hosts are keen to secure a second successive promotion and have been beaten just once this summer.

Emsworth celebrate one of Rob Norris' wickets. Picture: Kate Shemilt (180345-2)

Mike Norris insists his team have the quality to achieve their ambitions but acknowledges it though it remains tight at the top.

‘We are 0.5 of a point ahead of Winton and we play them in the last game of the season,’ said the skipper.

‘It looks all set for a thrilling finale to the season.

‘We have to make sure we keep winning before then.

‘Our ambition is to get as high up the leagues as we can.

‘Myself and my two brothers were with Bidbury last season but moved over to Emsworth when they folded.’

The skipper’s brothers Ant Norris (three for 47) and Rob Norris (three for 35) put Emsworth in the ascendancy – after Langley Manor opted to bat first.

The visitors were soon in trouble at 57 for six but made a late recovery before being bowled out for 153.

Mike Norris departed for a duck in the first over of Emsworth’s reply.

However, James Swaine (48) and Barrie James (36) prevented any jitters with a decisive partnership of 80 for the second wicket.

‘The result was never really in doubt,’ added Mike Norris.

‘And with the addition of a couple of extra players I believe we could cope at the higher level.’

In division one, Fareham & Crofton came off second best in their top-of-the-table clash with leaders Hythe & Dibden.

After losing four early wickets, the Bath Lane outfit rallied through Luke Cornish (59) and skipper Tom Kent (46).

But their final total of 175 for nine was not enough to worry the visitors.

United Services are still winless after a three-wicket defeat to Ryde at Burnaby Road.

Bishop’s Waltham beat Longparish by 122 runs.

Division two leaders Bedhampton Mariners stormed to a 50-run win at Bramshaw.