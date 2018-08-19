Fareham & Crofton collapse as Ryde seal Hampshire League victory

Have your say

Fareham & Crofton endured a dramatic batting collapse in their seven-wicket defeat against Ryde in Hampshire League division one.

Sam Stoddart (54) and Tom Kent (36) guided the hosts to 100 without loss before they slumped to 150 all out at Bath Lane.

And while Dan Reader (three for 43) grabbed three early wickets, Ryde cruised to victory.

United Services’s two-game winning streak ended with a 57-run defeat at Andover.

The Burnaby Road outfit were bowled out for 163 chasing a target of 220 for nine.

Already relegated, Services will be hoping to make a winning finish as they end a difficult summer on home turf against OT’s & Romsey.

Bishop’s Waltham notched an easy eight wicket-win at Rowledge II.

Meanwhile, captain Alex Whitfield (79) led by example as division two leaders Bedhampton powered to an 86-run win at South Wilts III.

The Mariners now require one point from their final game – against Hayling Island – to clinch the title.

Hayling boosted their survival chances with an impressive 54-run success against fourth-placed Ferndown Wanderers on Saturday.

Emsworth teed up a division three south title showdown against Winton with a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Totton & Eling II.

The leaders, who boast a three-point advantage, travel to Winton next Saturday for a winner-takes-all contest.