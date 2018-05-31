Fareham & Crofton focused on maintaining winning habit

Have your say

Fareham & Crofton are determined to make the most of an outstanding start to their Hampshire League division one campaign as they visit Alton II tomorrow.

The Bath Lane outfit are defending an unbeaten record.

United Services will be without Gary Hounsome. Picture: Neil Marshall (180512-020)

And they have no intentions of taking their foot off the gas at the Jubilee Playing Fields.

‘All we are focusing on is keeping the winning run going for as long as possible,’ said captain Tom Kent.

‘I have been pleased how in the opening games we have stayed in the contest when our opponents started well.

‘In both games we came back strong, fielded well and bowled teams out for less than 200.

‘Then in our last game it was our two opening batsmen who came to the fore with a century apiece.’

Kent will be hoping for more heroics from opening pair Sam Stoddart and James Heiniger at Alton.

Stoddart has been promoted to open the batting after struggling in the middle order last season.

The move seems to have worked with Stoddart getting his head down and rising to the challenge.

Fareham & Crofton make two changes with Luke Cornish and Chris Davey returning after missing the last game.

United Services are looking to open their account against Hook & Newnham Basics II at Burnaby Road.

The hosts are propping up the table after losing their two opening games.

Services captain Matt Easton feels there is little need for panic.

‘It is massively early days and there is plenty of cricket still to be played,’ he said.

‘One win would launch us a few places up the table.

‘So far we haven’t quite been able to put everything together.

‘We are still bedding new players into the side.

‘Once we put a couple of wins together I am sure we will be fine.’

Easton returns in place of Gary Hounsome who is unavailable.

Bishop’s Waltham are also without a win – just one place above Services. They face a tough task at Easton & Martyr Worthy.

Bedhampton Mariners are the early pacesetters in division two and will fancy their chances against Bournemouth II at Bidbury Mead.

Rob Cordell is hoping a return to home turf will help Hayling Island regain a winning habit.

East Woodhay are the visitors to Hayling Park.

Fellow strugglers Locks Heath journey to Ferndown Wayfarers.