Fareham & Crofton skipper lauds opening batsmen

Have your say

Fareham & Crofton continued their perfect start in Hampshire League division one with an eight-wicket home win against St Cross Symondians III at Bath Lane.

Opening batsmen Sam Stoddart and James Heiniger both scored centuries as the hosts chased down a target of 254.

Tom Kent was pleased to see his top-order batsmen make their mark.

The Fareham & Crofton skipper said: ‘It was nice to see our batsmen stand up because that has been our weakest suit so far.

‘They put on 209 for the first wicket and it was pretty much chanceless.

‘Both our openers showed their quality but we did all aspects of the game well.

‘St Cross batted sensibly on a good wicket and we had to bowl and field well.

‘We felt their total of 250 was about a par score.

‘Making a good start to the season is something we were targeting after being slow starters in previous campaigns.’

United Services are propping up the table after a seven-wicket defeat at Easton & Martyr Worthy.

Services were bowled out for 171 – a target which presented the home side with few problems.

Bishop’s Waltham also remained winless after a 40-run loss against Alton II at Albany Road.

In division two, Bedhampton continued their winning start with a 90-run win at New Milton II.

Harry Hovey (129) gave the Mariners innings much-needed impetus following a middle-order collapse.

‘Harry batted really well after we lost a few wickets which was concerning,’ said Mariners captain Alex Whitfield.

‘It was a good win but we know there is plenty of room for improvement.’

A depleted Hayling Island slumped to a 79-run loss at Odiham & Greywell.

Jim Lever, 65, was called up and bowled well as the hosts posted 227 for five.

Mike Hallett (45) and Rory Prentice (35) then offered the only resistance with the bat.

‘It was a reasonable performance considering we were missing a few,’ said Hayling captain Rob Cordell.