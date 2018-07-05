Fareham & Crofton told not to waste Ropley triumph

Have your say

Fareham & Crofton are aiming to consolidate top spot in Hampshire League division one by beating Shrewton at Bath Lane on Saturday.

Tom Kent’s side bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a hard-fought win against Ropley last weekend.

The skipper is now hoping his team can follow that up with another victory.

‘We got the reaction we wanted after losing at Parley,’ said Kent.

‘It enabled us to put that result well and truly behind us.

‘The victory over Ropley also showed we can beat the teams up at the top with us.

‘If we don’t build on it with another win then it will all have been wasted.

‘Against Ropley we really upped our fielding and bowling.

‘It was a great pitch and fast outfield, so we knew there would be plenty of runs.

‘The game was even all the way through and I was pleased with the way we stuck at it to come through as winners.’

Although Kent is delighted to see his team top of the pile at the halfway stage of the campaign, he refuses to take anything for granted.

He accepts Fareham & Crofton will need to keep playing well if they are to remain at the summit and return to the Southern League.

‘It is important we do not get too far ahead of ourselves,’ added the Bath Lane captain.

‘There is still a lot of cricket left to be played this summer.

‘Over the past few seasons we have been improving our finishing position in this league.

‘This season the difference is that our young players have that little bit more experience behind them.

‘They are starting to realise their potential.'

Fareham & Crofton make one change – with Ben Kissane coming in for Matt Gould. Elsewhere, United Services face a daunting test against second-placed Hythe & Dibden at Burnaby Road.

Services are still searching for a first win of the campaign after being edged out by four runs against Hursley Park last weekend.

Bishop’s Waltham, who are third from bottom, will take on Hursley Park this week at Albany Drive.

Division two leaders Bedhampton will expect to maintain their unbeaten record as they visit third-bottom Ventnor II.

Locks Heath host Odiham & Greywell, Portsmouth II welcome Fair Oak II and Sarisbury Athletic II entertain Hayling Island.