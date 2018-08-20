First-class Vince puts Hampshire in control

JAMES VINCE crashed his 23rd first-class century as Hampshire put themselves in a strong position in their Specsavers County Championship fixture against Nottinghamshire.

Vince, who lost his place in the England Test line-up after a disappointing winter in Australia and New Zealand, effortlessly collected 147.

His innings was backed up by Tom Alsop, who notched his 10th career half century, and Fidel Edwards’s best bowling figures for the county.

Edwards had been the main architect, with his analysis of six for 50 as Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 166 in the morning session, with a deficit of 111.

But the afternoon belonged to Vince, who scored his first 50 from 65 balls to go alongside his first innings 74.

He had been brought to the crease in just the second over, when Jimmy Adams was beaten by a swinging delivery from Mark Footitt.

Vince soon saw Joe Weatherley lbw to Matt Milnes and Sam Northeast caught behind off Steven Mullaney.

And he offered no clear chances in his almost flawless innings, with Nottinghamshire skipper Mullaney appeared lost for plans to dismiss the right-handed batsman, with three extra covers deployed at one stage in an attempt to lure a mishit drive.

Vince appeared in no mood to lose his wicket, though, and reached three figures for the third time this season in 139 balls.

For all Vince’s guile, Alsop played the anchor for the partnership as he scored slowly, yet effectively.

He eventually reached a half-century in 112 deliveries, brought up with an out of place swipe over long-on for six.

As the fourth wicket reached a stand of 171, Milnes then knocked over Vince's off stump.

But the damage had been done with the hosts reaching close with a lead of 364, with Alsop unbeaten on 63.

Meanwhile, Hampshire have signed batsman Aneurin Donald from Glamorgan.

The 21-year-old has joined on loan for the remainder of the 2018 season, while signing a two-year contract from 2019.

Hampshire Director of Cricket, Giles White, said: ‘Aneurin is a young player with a good attitude and lots of ability.

‘He will add competition to the batting group and we hope that he is able to reach his potential with us at Hampshire.’