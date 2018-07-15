Lady Luck deserts Fareham & Crofton

Have your say

Fareham & Crofton suffered only their second Hampshire League division one defeat of the season as they lost by eight wickets to in-form Hursley Park.

Captain Tom Kent felt his side didn’t get the rub of the green at their Winchester rivals on Saturday.

The defeat saw the Bath Lane outfit slip down to second spot in the table.

Kent said: ‘They won the toss and put us into bat on a wicket that was damp from a bit of overnight rain.

‘A number of our batsmen got in but then either got a bad decision, a weird dismissal or a very good ball.

‘You are not going to win many games being bowled out for 138.

‘The league is looking very interesting with six teams all still in the mix to win it.

‘This should make for a thrilling finish and we have as much chance as any of the others.

‘We need to just keep doing what we have been doing for most of the season and see what happens.’

United Services remained marooned at the bottom following a 145-run thumping at Longparish.

However, Bishop’s Waltham gave their survival chances a huge boost with a surprise 25-run win at title contenders Hythe & Dibden.

It was business as usual in division two as table-topping Bedhampton stretched their unbeaten record to 10 games.

The Mariners secured a four-wicket win against Compton & Chandlers Ford at Bidbury Mead.

Meanwhile, Hayling Island picked up a much-needed 73-run victory against fellow strugglers New Milton.

Rob Cordell believes the result can refresh his side ready for an important run-in to the end of the season.

‘It moves us up one place to third from bottom,’ said the Hayling Island skipper.

‘We played very well with a bit of a depleted side and dominated throughout.’

After being put into bat, Hayling Island made 253 for four.

Mike Hallett led the way with 130, while Chris Wells (50) and Dave Gorvin (45) were also in form.

Cordell (three for eight) and Jim Lever (two for 30) made sure they pushed home their advantage by bowling the visitors out for 180.