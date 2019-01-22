Vince signs new four-year deal at Hampshire

Hampshire captain James Vince has committed his long-term future to the club.

The 27-year-old has signed a new contract extension that will keep him at the Ageas Bowl until at least the end of 2022.

The right-handed batsman, who has made 347 appearances in all formats for Hampshire since making his first-team debut almost a decade ago, has agreed a new deal four-year deal.

Vince, who is currently playing for Australian Big Bash League side Sydney Sixers, said: ‘I’m delighted to have signed a new contract here at Hampshire and look forward to all the challenges that lie ahead.

‘We made some great progress as a group last year and I’m looking forward to playing my part in what I hope is going to be a very successful period for us in the coming years.

‘We have a great set-up and fantastic facilities here and I’m very proud to be able to call Hampshire my home.’

Hampshire Director of Cricket, Giles White, said: ‘A lot has happened to James over the last couple of years and he has shown maturity in the way he has handled the ups and downs that come with the game.

‘He’s tasted international cricket and experienced leading a young Hampshire side to success in a Lord’s final.

‘James has played a huge part in the side and he has an enormous amount to offer so we are obviously delighted that he has committed to the club for the foreseeable future.

‘James is the type of player that can turn a game on its head and has the rare ability to do so in any form of the game.

‘As an Academy graduate and captain of the club we are proud of what he has achieved and equally, excited by what his future may hold.’