Win sees Hampshire kick-start T20 hopes

HAMPSHIRE kick-started their Vitality T20 Blast campaign with a 21-run win against Middlesex last night.

After three successive defeats it was a welcome win for James Vince's side

The hosts made a scintillating start when the Hampshire captain crashed Steven Finn's first three balls to the boundary.

Vince continued the onslaught by dispatching Paul Stirling for another two fours, but he (23) then lofted a catch to James Fuller at backward point, with Finn taking his revenge.

Colin Munro continued to give the home side momentum.

But in the 13th over the home side suddenly ran into big trouble in the shape of Fuller (six for 28).

He removed Rilee Roussouw (32) and Tom Alsop (0) with the final two balls of his first over.

Munro (63) managed to deny him a hat-trick but was caught next ball leaving Hampshire on 139 for five, before being bowled out for 184 in the final over.

In return, Chris Wood provided the boost the hosts needed by bowling Stirling (3) in the first over.

Max Holden took the fight to Hampshire, before Hants wrested the initiative back in the sixth over.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman had Dawid Malan caught at backward leg and then Holden ran himself out.

When Eoin Morgan (3) was caught off the bowling of Munro, Hampshire were in the driving seat.

Wayne Bravo (38) threatened before he was caught and bowled by Munro.

At 121 for seven and a required run rate of 13 with less than five overs remaining, the game was up for the visitors.

Hampshire have a chance to build on their win today when they take on Essex at Chelmsford.