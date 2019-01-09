Hampshire delighted to agree deal with Fidel Edwards

Fidel Edwards has signed a new contract with Hampshire.

The West-Indian fast-bowler has signed up again for 2019.

It will be his fifth season with James Vince’s side, with the seamer available for the full Specsavers County Championship campaign.

The 36-year-old enjoyed an excellent four-day campaign in 2018, passing 50 first-class wickets in a season for the first time in his career as he claimed 54 scalps in 15 matches at an average of just 26.72 last summer.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White feels Edwards is a key man due to his bowling and also his popularity in the dressing room.

He said: ‘It’s great to have Fidel back with us again next season.

‘He’s been an important part of the squad since joining us in 2015 and he had an excellent season for us last year, finishing with more than 50 wickets in red-ball cricket.

‘His pace adds variety and offers something different to our attack and he’s a very popular player within the group – having him around for 2019 is another real positive for us.’

Edwards impressed in his opening campaign for the club back in 2015, claiming 45 first-class wickets in eight matches at an average of just 20.80, including a magnificent 10-wicket haul against Nottinghamshire in the last fixture of the season.

Despite suffering a season-ending injury early on in the 2016 campaign, as well as minor injuries to begin 2017, Edwards returned in emphatic style to pick up 33 wickets at an average of just 24.06 in the 2017 County Championship competition.

Ahead of the season fans have the chance to sign up for a 2019 Hampshire Cricket Membership.

More information on each membership offering can be found online at www.ageasbowl.com or over the phone on 0844 847 1863.

Alternatively in person at the Ageas Bowl Ticket Office (Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm).