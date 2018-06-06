Hampshire into semis but errors concern Vince

James Vince bemoaned more poor fielding as Hampshire limped into the Royal London One-Day Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

The skipper pointed to a clutch of missed chances as his side lost a high-scoring battle on the final ball against Somerset at the Ageas Bowl.

But despite the three-wicket defeat in their final south group fixture, the hosts topped the table and progressed into the last four of the 50-over tournament.

Hampshire will now prepare for a home semi-final on June 17 or 18 – with their opponents to be decided by next week’s play-off quarter-finals.

However, Vince knows they have got to improve if they are to have a chance of lifting the trophy.

The skipper, who struck a superb 109 as Hampshire posted 356 for nine against Somerset, said: ‘At the halfway stage we were very happy with our score.

‘We knew they were going to come out and be aggressive and we needed to be on it but we were very poor in the field, missing seven or eight chances in the end.

‘It is very frustrating. We’ve spoken about it through the tournament. It is somewhere we need to improve. Everyone has to field.

‘You want to win every game you play and take momentum into the semi-final.

‘That is absolutely what we aimed for at the start of the tournament.

‘We haven’t played amazing cricket but it is pleasing to not be at our best and still go through.’

Vince shared a second-wicket stand of 186 with Tom Alsop (95) after Rilee Rossouw had been dismissed for a duck.

The captain’s 93-ball knock featured one six in 14 boundaries, while Alsop faced 103 balls and hit 11 fours.

When Vince was bowled by Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson picked up the baton with a blistering 76 from 47 balls – smashing seven fours and three sixes in his charge.

Former Hampshire batter Johann Myburgh and Steven Davies then got Somerset’s chase off to a flyer.

Debutant Dale Steyn (one for 80) took some flak as the visitors put their hosts to the sword.

However, Davies was dropped twice en route to 39 and Myburgh was given a life on 48. He went on to hit 71.

James Hildreth struck 56 but Peter Trego was the star of the Somerset chase. Another to take advantage of poor fielding, he was put down twice on his way to 100 from 101 balls.

Matt Renshaw added 40 before the visitors were left needing eight off the final over. And Craig Overton (17 not out) steered them home.

Despite the baptism a fire, Vince is excited to have Steyn on board.

He said: ‘He only got off the plane a couple of days ago.

‘He is a great bowler in all formats and is a great asset to have. He will get better and better the longer he is here.’

