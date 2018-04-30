Hampshire made most of dry final day against Essex

Have your say

JAMES VINCE was pleased to pick up some bonus points after the weather made it impossible to get a victory against Essex.

The Hampshire skipper praised the efforts of the batsmen and highlighted Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott for their contribution.

Then the bowlers battled on for six wickets as the match ended with Essex on 300 after Hampshire’s first innings of 351 for seven declared.

Vince said: ‘The forecast was poor so the points we got could be crucial at the end of the season.

‘To come away from a game with 11 points from a game we didn’t play much cricket is a decent result.

‘The boys did really well this morning.

‘We said get to 300 and see where we are and Daws and Abbo to get us to 350 was a good effort.

‘We would have taken those bonus points when we went out to bowl, it would have been nice to restrict them to under 300.

‘It was very cold. Not ideal conditions for cricket but we got out there and got on with it and got our six wickets.’

For Essex, Alastair Cook began his summer with a composed 84 at the Ageas Bowl.

The 33-year-old batted himself into form with a typically stylish innings – reaching his half-century in 80-balls – before Chris Wood dismissed him caught behind.

The conditions had marginally brightened for the final day, although both sets of players, along with umpire Paul Baldwin, wore woolly hats.

Hampshire had made a successful dart for bonus points in the morning session, having seen bad light and rain scupper any hopes of a result in the match.

Beanie hat wearing Peter Siddle found Rilee Rossouw’s edge off the fourth ball of the morning, which flew to a wide second slip, two balls after snapping the South African’s bat.

Abbott turned chief architect for the hosts’ quick-fire run scoring – the South African blasted 43 runs in 35 deliveries.

He added 68 runs with Liam Dawson (34) in just 49 balls, with Abbott smashing six off Simon Harmer straight down the ground.

Abbott, who had earlier been dropped on 36, was eventually caught and bowled by Cook as Hampshire declared at 12.30pm.

In reply Ravi Bopara ended up with 84 not out as Essex reached 300 to scored an additional point before the two captains shock hands.

The draw meant Hampshire took 11 points to Essex’s 10.

Meanwhile, Sam Northeast may require surgery on a hand injury.

He is likely to miss a month or maybe six weeks of the season.

Report by Alex Smith