Hampshire’s Joe Weatherley delights in maiden Championship ton

Have your say

Joe Weatherley toasted his first County Championship century as Hampshire drew with Lancashire at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old hit 126 from 260 deliveries before the two captains shook hands at 4.50pm on day four of the division one contest.

Hampshire were 237 for five at stumps – leading by 277 after setting their stall out with a first-innings total of 451.

Weatherley admitted he needed to be selfish as Lancashire sniffed an unlucky victory on the fourth morning.

Hampshire resumed on 66 for two before making the game safe during the afternoon session.

The opening batsman said: ‘I’m delighted. We didn’t know where the day was going to go.

‘We still had a job to do in the morning and we just wanted to put the game to bed.

‘If we lost a few a few wickets, then who knows what could have happened.

‘I needed to be selfish – grind it out and finish not out.

‘I was determined when I was on 50 or 60 to make it a hundred and finish not out.’

Weatherley notched his first white-ball century this season – during Hampshire’s march to the Royal London One-Day Cup final against Kent at Lord’s tomorrow.

He added: ‘It’s hard opening the batting in red-ball cricket.

‘It’s been great to do it with Jimmy (Adams) who has been doing it for so many years.

‘The first white-ball hundred felt special and obviously this was in a red ball game but I’m still delighted.

‘I’ve been trying to push that first Lord’s final to the back of my mind. I’m looking forward to it now, though.’