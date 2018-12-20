Hampshire’s Super 1s competition is a big hit

Have your say

Portsmouth and Winchester teamed up to be crowned Hampshire’s Super 1s champions

Young cricketers with disabilities took part in the tournament at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire Super 1s'

Five hubs Southampton, Fawley, Basingstoke, Portsmouth and Winchester, played in a series of matches.

The combined Portsmouth and Winchester side finished as the winners.

Players involved all have a disability whether that be a specific learning difficulty, hearing impairment, visual impairment, physical disability, or autism.

The Super 1s programme is fully funded by the Lord’s Taverners and gives young people with disabilities, aged 12 to 25, the chance to play cricket regularly.

Sessions in Hampshire are run on a weekly basis to give participants the chance to compete against peers and enjoy the benefits of sport and an active lifestyle.

Competitions like this are a key element of the Super 1s programme.

They provide participants with the opportunity to compete and this gives them a real sense of achievement.

Across Hampshire young people will play for the opportunity to progress to the regional and then national finals in 2019.

Super 1s benefits youngsters in all aspects of their life.

Engaging in regular sport helps young people develop personal skills, including confidence, leadership, and independence.

The disability development officer for Super 1s in Hampshire, Andrew Woods, said: ‘The competition was a great opportunity for young players across the county to showcase their skills.

‘The level of competition was very high and the eventual winner, a combined team of Portsmouth and Winchester, were really challenged by the other hubs.’

Ben Thompson, cricket development director, added: ‘The Hampshire Cricket Board is really excited about the new partnership with the Lord’s Taverners.

‘The Super 1s programme will enable us to extend the reach of our disability programme further than ever before, enabling more people with a disability in Hampshire to get involved in sport and be physically active.’

If you would like to find out more about the Super 1s programme, contact Andrew Woods on Andrew.Woods@ageasbowl.com