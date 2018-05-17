Hampshire sign international duo for Vitality Blast campaign

Have your say

Hampshire have signed Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Colin Munro for this season’s Vitality Blast.

The international duo will fill the two allocated overseas slots for the 2018 campaign.

Ur Rahman is available for the duration of the tournament, while Munro will feature for the Ageas Bowl side until he takes up his Caribbean Premier League commitments in August.

Both are in the running to make their debuts in Hampshire's curtain-raiser against Glamorgan in the T20 competition on July 6.

Spin bowler Ur Rahman has burst onto the scene in the past year.

The Afghanistan international, 17, has the ability to bowl ripping off-breaks, leg-breaks and googlies, which propelled him onto the international stage.

Ur Rahman is relishing playing for Hampshire throughout the Vitality Blast.

He said: 'It is a great honour for me to play domestic cricket in England and I am very much looking forward to this latest challenge in my career so far.

'I hope I can help Hampshire be successful during my time with the team this year.'

Meanwhile, big-hitting Munro is one of the game’s most destructive batsmen.

The New Zealander is the only player to score three T20 international centuries and is currently representing Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.

Munro, 31, believes Hampshire have a strong chance of winning the Vitality Blast this season.

He said: 'I am really looking forward to joining up with Hampshire for this summer’s Vitality Blast.

'Hopefully I can help the team get off to a flying start in the competition and contribute to securing a place in the knockout stages again this year.

'I have head very positive things about the set-up at the Ageas Bowl and with a strong squad I think we have a real chance of going deep into the competition.'