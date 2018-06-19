Hampshire sign Middlesex spinner Ollie Rayner on loan

Have your say

Hampshire have signed off-spinner Ollie Rayner on a short-term loan deal from Middlesex.

The 32-year-old joins the Ageas Bowl squad for their two upcoming County Championship division one matches against Yorkshire, which starts today, and Lancashire.

Rayner arrives as cover for Mason Crane and Brad Taylor.

The pair are currently out injured, while Liam Dawson will be absent for both fixtures following his England Lions call-up.

Giles White believes Rayner can make an impact Hampshire.

The director of cricket feels the fresh arrival has ability with the bat, ball and in the field.

White said: ‘We’ve got a couple of injuries to both spinners Mason and Brad and Liam is away with the Lions.

‘In light of that we looked at the loan options. We were delighted that Ollie was available.

‘It’s great Middlesex have allowed him to come to us and he’ll play a part in the next couple of Championship games.

‘He’s a good bowler and has done well for Middlesex over the years. He bats and catches well at second slip, too, so it’s a good fit for us.’

Rayner has taken 290 first-class wickets in 135 matches.

He’s been a key member of Middlesex’s side in recent years and he played a crucial role in their division one title success in 2016.

Rayner claimed more than 50 wickets that campaign.

The off-break bowler has also proved himself to be more than capable with the bat. He averages 21.22 in four-day contests, notching two centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Rayner admitted he’s disappointed not to be playing for Middlesex.

But he’s ready to repay the faith shown in him by Hampshire.

‘I’m obviously disappointed to not be featuring in the forthcoming Championship matches for Middlesex,’ Rayner said.

‘However when one door closes, another one opens, and I’ve now got a great opportunity to go and play some first-team cricket.

‘I’m looking forward to repaying Hampshire’s faith in me, and for bringing me in to provide cover in their spin department.’