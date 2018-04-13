Hampshire v Worcestershire: Day one lunchtime update

Have your say

James Vince struck a classy half-century to put Hampshire in a decent position at lunch in their County Championship division one curtain-raiser against Worcestershire.

The skipper notched 75 as the hosts ended the first session of the opening day on 131/3.

Worcestershire opted to field first and surprise-opener Lewis McManus was caught behind off Joe Leach for two in the third over.

That brought Vince to the crease and he and Jimmy Adams settled the ship.

The captain raced to 50 from just 49 balls, which included 10 fours.

The pair shared a 106-run partnership before Adams was trapped lbw by Steve Magoffin for 33 in the 23rd over.

Vince was out four overs later when he was bowled by Magoffin for 75.

Debutants Sam Northeast and Hashim Amla - who was expected to open the batting - are not out on five and four respectively at the interval.