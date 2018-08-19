Havant ace impresses as Southern Vipers reach sorry end

Have your say

Suzie Bates has bemoaned a sorry end to the Southern Vipers’ Super League campaign.

A nine-run defeat to Lancashire Thunder at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday condemned the hosts to the wooden spoon.

It was not the end to the tournament Bates was hoping for – after the team had reached finals day last term and claimed the inaugural title in 2016.

The Kiwi admitted her troops were simply not good enough across the 10-game round-robin preliminaries.

But she did salute Charlie Dean following a breakthrough campaign for the Havant talent.

The Vipers skipper said: ‘That wasn’t the way we wanted to end the tournament.

‘We trained really hard last week because we wanted to win and not finish bottom of the table.

‘But not being quite good enough is the story of our season.’

Thunder posted 162 for three in their 20 overs.

Aussie Nicole Bolton hit 43 from 34 balls at the top of the order.

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur then added the gloss with an unbeaten 44 from 20 balls at the death.

Amelia Kerr (one for 27) and Paige Scholfield (one for 38) were the only wicket-takers, while Dean finished with none for 22 from three overs.

Danni Wyatt then got the Vipers off to a flying start with a 21-ball 36, which included four fours and two sixes.

Tammy Beaumont adopted the anchor role and looked impressive on her way to 34.

But the England star was dismissed with the score on 95 – and Bates believes that was the turning point.

The skipper added: ‘They probably got 20 runs too many. Kaur’s innings was the difference.

‘When you are chasing 160 you are never going to blow the game out the park and at the halfway point we were leading. If Tammy had stayed in then we would have easily won.’

Bates has backed the Vipers to come back stronger next season.

She said: ‘Lauren Bell has been a real find for us and Charlie Dean was good outside the powerplays.

‘They will grow in confidence.

‘They are so young they are only going to get better for next year, alongside a strong senior squad who will hopefully play better.’

Dean played five fixtures for the Vipers.

She still awaits her maiden wicket but was not dismissed in four innings – totalling seven runs – either.