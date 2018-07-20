Havant bid to double up against South Wilts

Have your say

Havant take on South Wilts twice this weekend as the Southern League rivals prepare to do battle across the different formats of cricket.

First Havant host the league leaders in a premier division contest on Saturday.

On Sunday the two sides have to do it all over again when they meet in the quarter-finals of the T20 knockout.

Captain Chris Stone believes it is a challenge both teams will be relishing.

For Havant they can certainly be confident after showing they can compete on the big stage in the national cup competition.

There is a lot of good history between the teams with them taking part in a lot of exciting contests.

Havant haven’t always had the best of those matches with South Wilts probably holding the edge overall.

But Stone is looking forward to the challenge of trying to get a double over the opposition.

He said: 'Playing two totally different formats in two days brings different challenges.

'It should make for an interesting weekend.

'Over the years we have had some great contests with South Wilts.

'We have not come out on top against them as much as maybe we would have liked.

'They are usually spirited contests with plenty of good competitive cricket.

'That isn't surprising with some of the best players in our league involved.

'Both sets of players have a lot of respect for each other.

'Hopefully we can do a bit better than when we played them earlier in the season.

'They beat us comfortably but we are always looking to improve as a team.'

Havant are also hoping to put the disappointment of their National Club Knockout defeat by Clevedon behind them.

Though disappointed to exit the competition in the last 16, Stone felt proud of the efforts.

He added: 'On the day we were beaten by the better side.

'We battled hard for long periods and my players could come off with their heads held high.

'Hopefully we can take that confidence into the two games this weekend. We are always looking to bounce back after losing any games.'

Title-chasing Burridge are aiming for a fourth successive win as they host fourth-placed St Cross Symondians in premier division action.

Burridge maintained the pressure on leaders South Wilts with a hard-fought 32-run win at New Milton.

St Cross are likely to make it equally tough.