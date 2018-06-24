Havant crush Burridge to recapture title form

Have your say

Havant showed they are back in the Southern League premier division title-winning mood with a convincing 122-run win against Burridge at Havant Park.

The home side hardly looked back after opener Stuart Ransley (92) put them in command with a quality display enabling the hosts to declare on 312 for five.

Though Joe Collings-Wells (78) led a brave bid to get Burridge back into the contest they fell well short in the end.

Home captain Chris Stone praised the ability of right-handed batsman Ransley to remain patient in building his innings.

He said: 'Stuart is just a brilliant cricketer and extremely hard to bowl at.

'More often than not if he gets a good start he goes on to make a big score.

‘He had an outstanding season last year and has just carried that on.

‘At the start of his innings he didn't find runs easy to come by but he didn't panic.

‘Like all the best players he remained patient and worked his way through the difficult period. Once he got through that he hit 10 boundaries on his way to getting close to another century.'

Harry Gadd contributed 71 runs.

Stone was impressed with Gadd’s contribution.

He added: ‘He took the game to Burridge, scoring quickly giving us the momentum to get above the 300 mark.'

Burridge responded well with quick scoring in response and they were brave.

But Chris Morgan and Graham Burns bowled well for Havant.

Stones added: ‘We didn't bowl as tight as we could have done and Burridge got off to a flyer.

'It was the experience of Chris Morgan that finally did for Collings-Wells. Morgs tied him down for a couple of overs before getting him clean bowled.'