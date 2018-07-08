Hudson pleased as Waterlooville deliver timely triumph

Have your say

Jon Hudson believes Waterlooville delivered a perfect response after beating Totton & Eling in Southern League division two.

The Rowlands Avenue outfit went into the clash on the back of a heavy loss to Basingstoke & North Hants II the week prior.

However, Waterlooville displayed plenty of resolve in their three-wicket win over Totton.

The visitors were bowled out for 157 and the home side chased that total down.

Waterlooville dismissed Totton in their final over and Hudson felt clinching maximum bowling points gave his side a psychological boost heading into their innings.

The skipper said: ‘It was good for us to get another win on the board and get back to winning ways after a heavy defeat the weekend before.

‘We came back and answered it all perfectly, really.

‘They had some experienced players and the game was hard work.

‘But the boys all stuck together and came back through it and that’s what you want.

‘Bowling them out in the last over gave us a psychological boost, definitely.

‘It’s always good to go in to bat with your maximum bowling points. It always gives the boys a bit of a lift.

‘They were about six down going into the last four overs and it gave us a psychological boost.

‘They probably thought they had enough runs but we knew 220 was about the par score.’

Meanwhile, Purbook cruised to a 106-run success at Gosport Borough in division three.

Havant II were also in fine form as they romped to a nine-wicket victory over Lymington II.

Alfie Taw finished with figures of four for 18 as the Havant Park outfit bowled the visitors out for 191.

Andrew Galliers then top-scored with the bat, notching 70 as the hosts made easy work of the chase.

Ollie Kanavan struck 56 in Portsmouth & Southsea’s 39-run win at South Wilts II.

However, Hambledon were condemned to an 88-run defeat at Fair Oak.