James Vince: Batting collapse ruined Hampshire’s good work at Middlesex

Colin Munro blasted 58 off 29 balls but Hampshire threw away an excellent chance to win at Middlesex with a poor batting collapse.

The visitors appeared to be coasting at 89 for one chasing a modest target of 166 for victory.

But Ashton Agar and Steven Finn took three wickets apiece as Middlesex staged an astonishing win by 22 runs at Lord’s in the Vitality Blast.

That turnaround secured a first victory in the tournament for five games for the hosts and lifted them off the bottom of the South group table.

Skipper James Vince admitted it was the batting that let Hampshire down after doing well in the field.

He said: ‘I thought it was a pretty good wicket, with a very quick outfield, and 165 was maybe a touch under. The bowlers brought it back really well.

‘It was a decent effort with the ball, the fielding was pretty good, and we just let down the side with the bat. We’ve done a lot of stuff right there until 13 overs out and then we’ve given them the game.

‘If we’d won tonight, as we probably should have done, we’d be unbeaten in three and probably thinking we’re going in the right direction. As it is, we’re possibly going to have to look at tinkering with a few things and making some big strides if we’re going to qualify in this competition.’

Fidel Edwards (two for 30) and spin duo Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Liam Dawson ensured that Hampshire restricted their hosts to 165 for eight after winning the toss, despite Paul Stirling’s accomplished half-century.

That target looked unlikely to cause Hampshire problems and Munro was soon into his stride with some clean hitting. The New Zealander shared a second-wicket partnership of 85 with Sam Northeast (27) before the latter charged Agar (three for 17) and missed, allowing John Simpson to whip off the bails.

Munro and Rilee Rossouw fell before Hampshire’s wobble soon turned into a full-scale collapse as Finn followed Agar by removing Chris Wood (0) and Tom Alsop (20) with successive deliveries.

And it was Agar who applied the finishing touch in the penultimate over, calmly taking a catch at long-on to dismiss last man Edwards (7) off the bowling of Bravo.