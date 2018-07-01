James Vince toasts first trophy as Hampshire skipper

Have your say

James Vince heralded a ‘special’ Royal London One-Day Cup success at Lord’s.

A 61-run win over Kent Spitfires provided Vince with his first trophy success as Hampshire skipper.

Having previously tasted Clydesdale Bank 40, Twenty20 Cup and County Championship glory as a player, this was different.

‘It is my first trophy success as captain and that is very pleasing,’ said Vince.

‘Hampshire have not won a white-ball trophy since 2012 and while I was involved then, I was a younger member of the squad.

‘I was in a similar position to the one Joe Weatherley, Mason Crane and Brad Taylor find themselves in now.

‘In 2012, I was one of those who just went quietly about my business without being part of the senior group.

‘So to lift the trophy this time around, as captain, was a very proud moment for me.’

Vince was given every reason to be proud by his squad who rose to the occasion magnificently.

After being asked to bat, Hampshire posted a record-breaking 330 for seven – thanks largely to a superb 125 from Rilee Rossouw.

They then hammered home their advantage in the field as they bowled Kent out for 269.

The Spitfires had chased down some big scores in their run to the final.

Vince knew all about their threat and ensured his troops took nothing for granted.

And their response was superb as they claimed four run out – three direct hits – on their way to victory.

‘The early run-out of Heino Kuhn, who has been in great form for Kent, changed the momentum of the game,’ added Vince.

‘To get the run-outs we did, played a massive part in our win.

‘Winning this midway through the season should give us a huge boost going forward.

‘Hopefully we can keep this winning feeling running through the rest of the campaign.’