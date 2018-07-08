Kent toasts impressive Fareham & Crofton

Tom Kent heaped praise on Fareham & Crofton’s ‘professional batting performance’ in their victory over Shrewton in Hampshire League division one.

The hosts delivered a six-wicket victory at Bath Lane to maintain their title charge.

Although the visitors were in a decent position at 200 for four, the Fareham bowlers turned the screw and dismissed them for 225.

In reply, the hosts always looked comfortable after making a rapid start.

Kent was optimistic his troops could pick up maximum bowling points – even when the Shrewton batters were on top.

And the captain was impressed with the partnerships Fareham formed when they were at the crease.

Kent said: ‘They were about 200 for four and then had a bit of a collapse and fell to 225 all out.

‘It was then a very professional batting performance from our lot with about eight overs to spare.

‘It was looking a bit ominous for us at one stage. But we’ve shown a few times this season we’re capable of getting wickets in a clump.

‘We were always trying to be optimistic. It did look like we were going to be chasing quite a big score at one stage. So we were very happy with 225.

‘We then got off to a bit of a flyer with the bat. It meant we were always ahead of the run-rate and were never in really in any rush.

‘All we needed was a few partnerships and everyone chipped in. It was a professional batting performance.’

Meanwhile, United Services’ troubles continued as they lost to Hythe & Dibden by four wickets at Burnaby Road.

After posting 200 for nine from their 50 overs, with John Brasier notching 86, the away side reached the target with 23 balls to spare.

In division two, Portsmouth II clinched a 53-run success against Fair Oak II.

Bedhampton Mariners were also in fine fettle as they put Ventnor II to the sword – cruising to a seven-wicket success on the Isle of Wight.