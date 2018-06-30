Live: Hampshire v Kent in Royal London One-Day Cup final

Join us for regular updates from Lord’s as Hampshire take on Kent in the Royal London One-Day Cup final.

James Vince’s side are gunning for glory against the Spitfires after emerging as winners of the south group and beating Yorkshire Vikings in the semi-final.

Kent had to come through a play-off against Nottinghamshire Outlaws before defeating Worcestershire Rapids in the last four.

Follow regular updates from the fixture right here. Don’t forget to refresh your browser to ensure you get all the latest news.