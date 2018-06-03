Marston’s Portsmouth take heart from improved display

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH pushed unbeaten Southern League division one leaders Hook & Newnham Basics all the way on their way to a three run defeat.

The visitors needed 10 off the final over and four off the final ball but couldn’t quite get themselves over the winning line.

Visiting captain Jack Marston was disappointed to lose out after going so close.

He said: ‘We feel like we should have got there.

‘They batted first and we probably let them get 30 or 40 runs too many.

‘We believed 240 plus was a good score on their wicket.

‘It was a bit slow and the ball wasn’t coming onto the bat with any pace.’

Joe Kooner-Evans was the pick of the Portsmouth bowlers, taking four wickets for 48 runs.

Hook posted 244 for seven and the visitors suffered an early blow with the loss of Jordan Palmer-Goddard.

Opener Ben Duggan (75) and Marston (25) set about repairing the damage.

They put on 110 runs for the second wicket and at 120 for two Marston felt his team were in with a good chance.

He added: ‘When Ben got out I thought we were in a bit of trouble.

‘Then Asad Abbas (30) came in and put us back in it with some quick runs.’

In a thrilling final over Lee Hungerford edged the penultimate ball to the boundary to take the game to the final ball.

With the shadows making it difficult for the batsman he failed to make contact.

‘It was a shame we couldn’t get over the line but it was a much-improved performance,’ added Marston.

Sarisbury Athletic slipped to a 25-run defeat at Calmore Sports.

The home side were bowled out for 147 with Jordan Wright (four for 20) and Philip Jewell (three for 13) doing the damage.

In reply Ricky Rawlins (40) and Sam Floyd (17) put on 62 for the first wicket but Sarisbury fell to 122 all out.

Martin Lee took three wickets for 37 runs as Purbrook won at Havant II in division three.

Sean Figgins hit an unbeaten 54 to seal the win.