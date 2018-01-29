Meetings to consider league cricket changes in Hampshire

TWO key meetings will held be in the coming weeks to consider changes to league cricket within Hampshire, ahead of the season.

The #HantsGameChanger Players Meeting, taking place at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, February 1 (7.30pm), is an opportunity for players and clubs to hear about key proposals aimed at helping to deliver the cricket the players themselves want to play.

Clubs will vote on the changes at The Hampshire Cricket League AGM, taking place at the Ageas Bowl on Friday, February 15.

Club players and officials attending the February 1 meeting will receive two tickets to the Hampshire Cricket/Southern Vipers T20 double-header at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday, August 8.

All proposals have been put forward as a result of information gathered from the Hampshire Cricket Unleashed events in autumn 2016 as well as results from a player survey distributed to all those playing across the county last summer.

The first key change will see new 10 team divisions proposed, helping to reduce players’ travel by up to 28 per cent and allowing more free time for players who need to juggle other commitments.

Research has also shown that 78 per cent of players want fixtures to start by 1pm, allowing more time spent with family and friends during the evenings.

This second proposal will allow clubs the flexibility to start later or earlier by arrangement.

A third proposed change will see regional division three games reduced to 35 overs per side, as opposed to the current 42 overs per side.

This is expected to be ideal for youngsters making the step up from junior cricket, as well as adult players with social or family commitments.

In regional divisions a player loans trial is designed to reduce the number of matches conceded across the county, while a final proposal not to re-bowl wides is aimed at speeding up the game.

Chairman of the Clubs & Leagues Working Party, Tony Oxley said: ‘The Working Party supports and seeks to build on the league’s own proposals and following the survey results, we’re looking to ensure that those playing the game regularly have the opportunity for their voices to be heard – the Players Meeting and the AGM are the perfect opportunities for this.’

For more information visit hantscb.com/hantsgamechanger