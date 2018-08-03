Portsmouth plan to make Hay finale a big success against Hook

Have your say

Jack Marston insists Portsmouth will be fired up for their Southern League division one contest against Hook & Newnham Basics at home tomorrow.

He believes his side have two added incentives to win the game.

Australian all-rounder Fraser Hay makes his final appearance before returning to Perth.

The home side are determined to give their popular team-mate a winning send-off.

A win will also extend Portsmouth's winning run to nine games in the league and keep them on track for a top-two finish.

There is also a hint of revenge in the air after the game between the two sides earlier in the season.

On that occasion Hook squeezed to a narrow win and Jack Marston's team are intent on turning the tables after feeling they should have done better then.

He said: ‘We have a bit of a score to settle after losing to them on the last ball in the first game.

‘It was a game that we felt we should have won.

‘More importantly, though, I am sure the players will want to win it for Fraser.

‘It is no coincidence that our fortunes changed from the point he arrived back in the country.

‘With him, my brother Andrew Marston and James Christian all becoming available at the same time we suddenly had three of our biggest contributors back.

‘Fraser has already indicated he intends coming back for a fourth spell with us next year and that is great news.

‘His batting is miles above everyone else, he is technically very sound and hits the ball hard.

‘For us he has proved an aggressive run-maker.

‘Though he bats number three we could pretty much put him in anywhere.

‘He picks up the length better than anyone I know and scores all around the wicket.’

Hay has also made an impact with the ball in hand once again.

Jack Marston added: ‘His bowling at our level is also very useful.

‘We can almost expect him to take one or two wickets up top and can come back later and run through the tail.2

‘We are going to miss him in the final weeks of the season.’

The home side have the luxury of naming an unchanged side.