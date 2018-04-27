Portsmouth target cup progress

Have your say

NEW Portsmouth captain Jack Marston insists his side can upset Southern League premier division hosts Bashley (Rydal).

The two sides meet in the National Club Championship on Sunday.

Marston feels his side can also do well in division one.

He said: ‘It has been a really good winter in terms of recruitment.

‘Father and son, Assad and Mo Abbas have come across to us from Fair Oak.

‘Also Ben Duggan, who is an exceptional opening batsman, has joined from Ventnor.

‘The last time he played in the gold league he scored 900 runs and is a serious player.

‘We need someone in our top order who can bat long.

‘The Hungerford brothers, Paul and Lee have arrived from Portchester.

‘In the second half of the summer we will be stronger again with the return of Andy Marston and overseas player Fraser Hay from Australia.

‘If we can stay in contention in the first half of the season and win at least half our games we will give ourselves a good chance.’

Portsmouth are boosted by the availability of Vikram Dawson and Joe Kooner-Evans for the cup game.

The latter is captain of Portsmouth Grammar School who are without a game.

Portsmouth beat Havant in a friendly and they can take lots of belief from that.

Marston added: ‘We have beaten good sides in the cup before but now Bashley will be strong.

‘Our recent friendly win against premier division Havant can give us confidence.’

Portsmouth are also in action tomorrow when they host Portsmouth University in a friendly at Eastern Parade (1pm).

Waterlooville cross the Solent for cup action against Ventnor on Sunday.

Havant are already through to the second round after their 35-run win against Burridge last weekend.

The premier division champions entertain Hampshire under-17s in a friendly at Havant Park on Sunday.

Hambledon set off on the road to Lords when they host Amport in the first round of the National Village Cup at Ridge Meadow on Sunday (1pm).

Will Bond’s side warm up for the cup with a home friendly against Bishop’s Waltham tomorrow.

Other friendly games take place tomorrow.

Fareham & Crofton will take on United Services at Bath Lane.

At Bidbury Mead Bedhampton Mariners will be taking on Purbrook.