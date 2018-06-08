Ankers: Burridge blow was only a blip

Have your say

Rick Ankers expects normal service to be resumed as Burridge entertain Lymington in the Southern League premier division on Saturday.

The hosts fell to their first defeat of the season at Basingstoke & North Hants last week.

Much like a number of other sides, Burridge found themselves caught out batting first on a rain-affected wicket.

Ankers insists it was not a true reflection of his team’s ability, though, and expects them to bounce back.

The skipper said: ‘I am sure last week was merely a blip.

‘We have played some excellent cricket in winning our opening three games.

‘I am confident we can get back on the road. Lymington are a good side, though, and we will need to be back at our best.

‘There is a good relationship between the two clubs and we have a lot of respect for them.

‘At the same time we want to go out and beat them.’

Burridge all-rounder Rich Lock has started the season well after making the switch from Lymington.

And Ankers believes he has been an excellent addition to the squad.

‘Rich is a serious cricketer and has already shown what he can do,’ added Ankers.

‘He is a great lad and has fitted in well at our club.’

Burridge are hoping to field the same settled team that has started the season so well.

However, Nick McMurray is a doubt – with his wife, Amee, expecting their first child.

There is a chance the seam bowler may get called away but Ankers has James Richards on stand-by.

He said: ‘James is a proper cricketer and a quality left-handed batsman.

‘He was captain at Liphook and scored lots of runs. We would dearly like to find a place for him in the team.

‘However, the current side has done well so far this season and deserve to keep their places.

‘We have been able to field a consistent team so far. And it has proved to be a well-balanced team.’

Burridge are in Southern League Twenty20 Cup action on Sunday when they visit division three leaders Fair Oak.

They hope to build on victory in last month’s Twenty20 Plate final – which was held over from last season.

Havant are aiming to get back to winning ways against top-flight leaders Hampshire Academy on Saturday.

Chris Stone blamed the wet wicket at St Cross Symondians for his side’s collapse.

Having been put into bat, Havant were shot out for 88 as they slipped to a second defeat of the season.

Beating the early pace-setters at Havant Park would be the perfect response from the reigning champions.