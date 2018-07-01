Bains delivers timely lift for Portsmouth

Have your say

Prad Bains stepped up with the bat to power Portsmouth to a crucial Southern League division one win at Liphook & Ripsley.

The all-rounder, inset, had scored just 24 runs in his past four innings – including two successive ducks.

But he found his touch just when his side needed it the most, striking 10 fours in a 79-ball 73.

Portsmouth were struggling on 143 for six before Bains and Andrew Marston (40 not out) came to their rescue with a 74-run stand for the sixth wicket.

The visitors closed on 248 for nine and then turned the screw with a superb bowling performance.

Andrew Marston (five for 37) continued his match-winning display as the home side slumped to 130 all out.

‘Prad saved us a bit with his batting,’ said captain Jack Marston.

‘He put on a good partnership with James Christian and an even bigger one with my brother.

‘Andrew bowled fantastically well but I have seen him do that so many times before.

‘His left-arm spin takes the ball away and he is very accurate.

‘He also puts plenty of revs on the ball when he sends it down.

‘And at the moment, the dry, dusty pitches are giving him a lot of assistance.’

The victory was a second in succession for Portsmouth, who are looking to pull away from the lower regions of the table.

‘This was a big win for us because Liphook are one of the teams who potentially could go down,’ added the skipper.

Second-placed Sarisbury Athletic maintained their good form with a five-wicket home win against Old Tauntonians & Romsey.

The hosts successfully chased down a target of 264 – with two-and-a-half overs to spare.

Dan Clouting (61), Tom Mills (62) and Josh Hill (45 not out) the pick of the batsmen.

In division two, Waterlooville endured a nine-wicket mauling at Basingstoke & North Hants II.

The Rowlands Avenue side were bowled out for 87.