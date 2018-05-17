Bond calls on Hambledon to deliver repeat dose

Have your say

Will Bond is eyeing back-to-back wins as Hambledon visit Havant II in Southern League division three on Saturday.

The Dons skipper is calling for a repeat performance after his side got off the mark with a confident seven-wicket win at Lymington II last weekend.

And he is excited by how quickly Australian overseas player Sam Beagley has settled at Ridge Meadow.

Bond said: ‘If we can reproduce the form of last week I don’t see why we can’t pick up another win.

‘We have bowled well in both our opening games.

‘Sam has settled in very quickly. A few of the Australian bowlers coming here in the past have struggled early season.

‘They found it difficult to control the Duke ball and adapt to our slower wickets.

‘But Sam has taken it in his stride.

‘Also the return of Ian Turner has made a difference.

‘He has taken six wickets already and is always one of our most economical bowlers.’

Hambledon make a few changes with George Marshall and Alex Willoughby unavailable.

Simon Barnard comes back in and Will Hardman steps up to make his league debut.

‘We know Havant well being another local side,’ added Bond.

‘And while they haven’t had the best of starts, we know they have plenty of good cricketers in their side.

‘We can’t take anything for granted and must concentrate on our own game.’

New skipper Josh McCoy is looking to enjoy his cricket again with hometown club Purbrook.

McCoy was with Havant last season after being released by Hampshire.

Now he has taken over the captaincy from Martin Lee at the Heath.

‘I didn’t really enjoy my cricket last season,’ he said.

‘Now I am back with my local club I can look to lift things up.

‘We have a strong squad on paper with some new players.

‘It has been a frustrating start because of the weather, so all the players are straining at the leash.’

Purbrook host Lymington II at the Heath, while Gosport Borough visit Bashley II.