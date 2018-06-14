Burridge backed to halt slide

Have your say

Burridge will aim to avoid a third successive defeat when they host second-placed Bashley in the Southern League premier division tomorrow.

After winning their opening two games, the home side have suffered two consecutive losses.

But captain Rick Ankers is backing his team to bounce back.

‘We didn’t play very well against Lymington but we haven’t become a bad side overnight,’ he said.

‘At the start we didn’t bowl straight enough and then we lost too many wickets early on. That made it difficult.

‘I am sure if we get back to doing the basics right and building partnerships, we will be alright.’

Burridge make one change with Brad Griffiths coming in for the unavailable Nick McMurray.

Elsewhere, Havant are aiming to chalk up back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they journey to Basingstoke & North Hants.

Portsmouth have boosted their batting ahead of their division one trip to Andover.

Dan Wallis has been promoted from the second team after scoring a century and taking five wickets last weekend.

Captain Jack Marston is also pleased to have James Christian back to bolster the top order.

‘We needed to do something about our batting after the last game,’ said the skipper.

‘You can’t expect to win games when you lose six wickets for just 11 runs.

‘Dan deserves his chance and James is an aggressive batsman. He is also a stubborn person who doesn’t give his wicket away.

‘Hopefully they can give us what we need after the last game.

‘Andover are doing quite well and we know their wicket is likely to be flat and pacy. That should suit our style of game.’

Sarisbury Athletic visit Bournemouth in a confident mood after toppling leaders Hook & Newnham Basics.

Tom Nightingale was the star of the show with an unbeaten 140.

‘We got back to the standard we know we can produce,’ said captain Ricky Rawlins.